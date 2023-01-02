It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley was planned for WrestleMania 39, but that was before Rousey dropped the title to Charlotte Flair at SmackDown last week. While Rousey vs. Ripley has not been confirmed by additional sources, a new report from Fightful Select also confirms that Rousey vs. Becky Lynch is not the plan for WrestleMania 39.

There’s no word yet on who Rousey will face at WrestleMania in April, but she is still expected to have a big match.

The WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019 saw Lynch defeat then-RAW Women’s Champion Rousey and then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Flair to capture both titles. It’s been confirmed that most talent involved thought that the match should have been a singles bout, with Lynch vs. Rousey, but word now is that Lynch does not seem bothered by the idea that the singles match against Rousey is no longer happening. With that said, there is no update on what Lynch’s match will be either.

In other notes on WrestleMania 39, it’s been reported that Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre have been discussed as possible competitors in a singles match for the WWE Title, which would only happen if WWE splits up the two titles currently held by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Before former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon retired this past summer, it was presumed that Rhodes would end up competing for the WWE Title at WrestleMania, but creative sources have noted that while it was assumed, it wasn’t outright told to them. Furthermore, it goes without saying, but anything Vince had in mind for WrestleMania is no longer in the works.

It was recently reported that Logan Paul vs. John Cena was also planned for WrestleMania. This new report notes that WWE does want Paul, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to work matches at WrestleMania 39, but there’s still no confirmation on if they will or will not appear. While internal talk has had Cena vs. Paul or Cena vs. current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania, there have been other top talents pushing to face Cena from as far back as July.

There were pitches within WWE to do Cena vs. Rhodes at WrestleMania, but there’s no word yet on if this is still being discussed under the new regime led by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

