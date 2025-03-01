Solo Sikoa has once again ambushed Cody Rhodes.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is confronted with a crucial choice, as he is about to respond to The Rock regarding his offer to become his champion at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

During the February 28th episode of WWE SmackDown, The Rock surprised Rhodes with a personalized truck and a “Cody’s Soul” weight belt. The Final Boss also expressed his love for The American Nightmare.

Rhodes spoke to the audience after WWE SmackDown went off the air, but Solo Sikoa blindsided him, launching another surprise attack on the Road To WrestleMania.

This time however, Rhodes recovered and took down Sikoa with a Cross Rhodes, finishing the night on a high note.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

solo just jumped cody after we went off air #smackdown 😭 pic.twitter.com/cyel4MamlH — soren. 𖤐 is at smackdown ! (@RIPLEYCVLT) March 1, 2025

Bully Ray believes that CM Punk is a legend of the modern era, but he is uncertain if Punk qualifies as an all-time great.

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Ray explained why Punk may not qualify as one of the top legends, using “Stone Cold” Steve Austin as a point of reference.

Ray said, “I think he’s a modern day legend, I don’t even know if I can say legend. I mean do you put CM Punk in the same conversation of Steve Austin? See you got to think about it, it’s not just an immediate yes.”

He continued, “Did Punk carry a company like Austin did? … there’s a lot of guys that were near Austin’s level at the time, i.e., The Undertaker, The Rock, Triple H, but Steve was the guy, when Steve hit, everything hit … Steve, Rock, Taker, Punk, does it sound right?”

Meanwhile, CM Punk suggests that fans should expect more developments in his storyline with Roman Reigns soon.

Punk and Reigns have had several encounters since Punk joined Reigns’ team at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, with Paul Heyman owing Punk a favor that has yet to play out.

The storyline took a complex turn when Punk eliminated both Reigns and Seth Rollins during the men’s Royal Rumble match, leading to Rollins attacking Reigns.

During a recent interview with “Inside the Ropes,” Punk was asked about this situation, especially the moment at Survivor Series when Reigns prevented him from entering the match.

Punk said, “Oh, yeah, I think everybody could see that. There’s been a few times in my career where you don’t really have to do much, and you realize, oh, you got ‘em. When you start off in this business, at least early in my career, I remember flying off the top rope, landing on the concrete on the floor in front of 13 people. You look back at that now and you go, man, why was I doing that? Look, I can just stand next to this guy in a shark cage.”

He continued, “But it’s the years that I put in, it’s the work that Roman’s put in. When you finally see those two guys stand next to each other and stare at each other, there’s definitely something there. It got people excited. So I definitely think you’ll probably see more of that in the future. I did throw him over at Royal Rumble. That’s pretty neat.”

And finally, WRKD Wrestling is reporting that the current WrestleMania 41 plans have been significantly altered due to The Rock recently deciding to return. It is said that his involvement wasn’t originally part of the planned storylines.