CM Punk could be in line for a significant backstage role in WWE NXT.

With major changes expected behind the scenes in WWE following WrestleMania 43 in 2027, Punk has reportedly emerged as the leading candidate to eventually replace Shawn Michaels as the person overseeing NXT.

According to a new report, the current succession plan calls for Punk to step into Michaels’ position once the WWE Hall of Famer transitions to a larger role on the main roster.

The potential shakeup stems from Bruce Prichard’s expected retirement from his position as WWE Executive Director following WrestleMania 43. Prichard is reportedly planning to transition into a work-from-home consulting role, with Michaels expected to assume at least some of his responsibilities.

While the exact structure of the changes has not been finalized, Punk is reportedly the person WWE is currently considering to take over Michaels’ responsibilities in NXT.

There is no firm timetable for the move, as WWE wants to make sure the arrangement works for everyone involved before making any decisions. It also remains unclear how accepting the position would affect Punk’s future as an active in-ring competitor.

Punk has reportedly been backstage at the majority of NXT television tapings in Orlando in recent weeks, further strengthening his involvement with the developmental brand.

Michaels, whose official title is Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, is expected to begin splitting his time between NXT and the main roster as he prepares for his potential new responsibilities.

Previous reports have also suggested that Punk, Bayley and AJ Styles could become more involved with NXT behind the scenes.

Styles has already taken on additional responsibilities since retiring from in-ring competition, including scouting talent and working with the WWE ID program. He has also been filling in for Terry Taylor at the WWE Performance Center while Taylor recovers from knee surgery.

Meanwhile, Punk continues to maintain a presence on NXT programming. The 48-year-old competed on the November 4 episode of NXT and previously worked an NXT live event in August.

Punk is also advertised for upcoming NXT holiday live events in Detroit and his hometown of Chicago, with Bayley scheduled to appear at both shows.

(H/T: PWInsider)