A significant shakeup could be coming to WWE’s creative leadership following WrestleMania 43.

As previously reported, longtime WWE executive Bruce Prichard is expected to retire from his position as Executive Director of Creative Writing & Talent following WrestleMania 43 in 2027, bringing an end to his full-time duties with the company.

Prichard is expected to maintain a relationship with WWE in a consulting capacity, working remotely from his home in Texas.

With Prichard preparing to step away from his current responsibilities, WWE reportedly already has his successor lined up.

According to multiple sources, the company is planning to promote WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels into the position, with the current head of NXT expected to essentially assume Prichard’s responsibilities.

Michaels currently serves as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative, overseeing the NXT brand. The 61-year-old WWE legend has been a key figure behind the scenes since taking over his NXT responsibilities in September 2021.

A longtime friend and close associate of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Michaels has earned considerable praise for his work developing talent and overseeing the creative direction of WWE’s developmental brand.

The reported succession plan has apparently been in place for some time, with Michaels expected to begin preparing for the transition over the coming months.

It remains unclear who would assume Michaels’ current responsibilities with NXT should the planned promotion move forward.

Michaels, a former WWE Champion and one of the most decorated performers in company history, retired from full-time in-ring competition in 2010 before making a one-match return in Saudi Arabia in 2018.

The potential move would represent another major step in Michaels’ transition from legendary in-ring performer to one of WWE’s most influential executives.

(H/T: PWInsider)