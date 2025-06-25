Liv Morgan’s recent shoulder injury has triggered significant behind-the-scenes changes in WWE’s creative direction. According to a report from Cory Hays of BodySlam.net, Morgan was a central figure in several major storylines planned for the summer, all of which have now been scrapped or drastically reworked following the announcement that she will require surgery and be out of action for up to six months.

Among the most affected plans was a high-profile Women’s World Championship match between Morgan and IYO SKY, originally slated for the upcoming Night of Champions pay-per-view event. WWE had reportedly earmarked Morgan for a major spotlight in the women’s division, continuing her recent upward momentum with a featured title bout.

Morgan’s injury has also impacted the upcoming return of Evolution, WWE’s all-women’s pay-per-view event. She was expected to face WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in a marquee singles match. However, if Brie Bella had reached an agreement with WWE, the match could have shifted into a tag team bout, with Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez facing The Bella Twins. With Morgan sidelined, the potential Bella Twins reunion now appears to be off the table.

Creative plans involving The Judgment Day have also been affected. WWE was reportedly building toward a mixed tag team storyline that would have seen Morgan team with Dominik Mysterio to face NXT’s Roxanne Perez and Finn Balor. The cross-brand feud was intended to highlight Morgan’s versatility and further integrate NXT talent into main roster narratives.

Following Morgan’s separated shoulder on the June 16 episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE has already begun making adjustments. Roxanne Perez is expected to step into Morgan’s role alongside Raquel Rodriguez and will reportedly be crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion upon her full-time move to the main roster.

Fans eager for Drew McIntyre’s return will likely have to remain patient.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, there are currently no active plans for the former WWE Champion to rejoin programming. McIntyre has been sidelined for several months due to injury, and while rumors of a comeback have continued to swirl, this latest report indicates that his return is not on the horizon.

The report states, “Nothing in the pipeline recently, which tells me it’s not imminent. But when he’s ready, if I’m booking, I would put him at the top. I think the guy deserves it.”

No official timeline has been provided for McIntyre’s recovery or in-ring return. WWE has remained quiet regarding the specifics of his condition, and McIntyre himself has yet to comment publicly on his absence.

The Scottish Warrior last appeared on WWE television earlier this year, and when he eventually makes his return, it’s expected to be a major moment in the company’s ongoing storylines.

Idris Elba is ready to make waves in the world of wrestling.

With celebrities like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul successfully stepping into the WWE spotlight in recent years, the crossover between entertainment and wrestling has only grown stronger.

At the recent Heads of State premiere, Elba was asked whether he’d ever face off with his co-star John Cena in the ring. With a smile, Elba didn’t hold back, playfully declaring his intentions to take over the squared circle. He said,

“Come on, John. You’ve already told the world you’re retiring. You were a wrestler who became an actor — I’m an actor who’s about to dominate wrestling.”