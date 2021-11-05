Kristina Salen is out as WWE’s Chief Financial Officer.

WWE announced today that Frank A. Riddick III has been named the new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. He will report directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Riddick has served as a member of the WWE Board of Directors for more than 13 years, and previously held the role of interim CFO in 2020 after the departures of former WWE Co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios.

Salen, who was on the WWE Q3 2021 earnings call just yesterday, joined the company in July 2020, taking over the interim role from Riddick.

Vince issued a statement on his confidence in Riddick, and also thanked Salen.

“Working closely with Frank for many years, we have great confidence in his ability to execute our company’s strategy to increase revenues and drive shareholder value by engaging our global fanbase with phenomenal content,” Vince said. “I want to thank Kristina for her contributions to WWE and wish her well in her future pursuits.”

Salen said she’s proud of what she accomplished with the company.

“I started at WWE during the global pandemic and I am proud of what I accomplished with Vince’s leadership and the tremendous team,” Salen said. “We returned to live event touring, exceeded expectations, raised guidance for the year, and have laid a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to WWE’s continued success.”

Riddick added, “I’ve had the great fortune of working with Vince McMahon and the talented people at WWE for over a decade and it’s an honor to join them on a full-time basis.”

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full press release issued to us today by WWE:

