A legal battle involving Cody Rhodes, WWE, and Fanatics appears to be nearing its end.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, a settlement has been reached in principle in the lawsuit filed by musician Wesley Eisold over the “American Nightmare” trademark.

Court documents filed on Tuesday indicate that both sides have agreed to resolve the case, pending the completion of a written settlement agreement.

Eisold, who fronts the band Cold Cave, originally filed the suit in September 2024 in California federal court.

He alleged that WWE and Fanatics breached a 2021 agreement with Rhodes by selling “American Nightmare” merchandise that did not sufficiently identify it as related to professional wrestling or to Rhodes himself, potentially causing confusion with Eisold’s musical brand.

The 2021 deal allowed Rhodes to use the “American Nightmare” name as part of his wrestling persona in exchange for a $30,000 payment, provided that all related merchandise made clear it was tied to him and not to Eisold’s band.

Eisold had sought at least $150,000 in damages, along with potential treble damages, which could have tripled the payout if the court determined that the infringement was willful.

Further details of the settlement have not yet been made public. We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this story continue to surface.