CM Punk is coming to WWE NXT this Wednesday, and he’s going straight after the brand’s top championship.

Following Grayson Waller’s successful NXT Championship defense against Tony D’Angelo at Halloween Havoc, Danhausen made a surprise appearance to deliver a message to the reigning champion.

That message came from CM Punk, who appeared on the video screen and officially challenged Waller to an NXT Championship match on the November 4 episode.

Punk took exception to Waller’s previous comments about needing permission to enter his territory, explaining that he deliberately waited until after Halloween Havoc to issue his challenge.

With Waller retaining his title against D’Angelo, Punk made it clear that he intends to take the championship away from him.

“You say that NXT is your house? Kid, I’m the landlord. And Wednesday, the rent is due,” Punk declared.

The championship showdown adds another major attraction to an already stacked episode of WWE NXT, which goes head-to-head with AEW Blood & Guts on Wednesday night due to midterm election coverage affecting the CW’s regular Tuesday programming.

WWE has also announced appearances by John Cena and Cody Rhodes, along with a six-man tag team match featuring Chad Gable, Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix against The Vanity Project.

Meanwhile, UFC star Michael Chandler will serve as special guest referee for an Unsanctioned Match between Dion Lennox and Cruz Montana.

The updated lineup for the November 4 episode of WWE NXT is as follows:

* NXT Championship: Grayson Waller (c) vs. CM Punk

* NXT Women’s Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Mystery Opponent (Open Challenge)

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno vs. Hank & Tank (Cody Rhodes presents the trophy)

* Unsanctioned Match: Dion Lennox vs. Cruz Montana (Michael Chandler as special guest referee)

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Vanity Project vs. Chad Gable, Dragon Lee & Rey Fenix

* John Cena appears

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