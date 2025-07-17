Things quickly spiraled out of control on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Jelly Roll stepped in as guest host for the night.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton was the evening’s special guest, but their interview was abruptly interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who stormed onto the set. McIntyre took shots at Jelly Roll, claiming he had no place in the wrestling world. Orton fired back, calling McIntyre a “pr*ck,” and the two brawled their way through the set doors.

As Jelly tried to cut to a commercial, Logan Paul suddenly appeared. He taunted Jelly Roll, telling him to stick to country music and calling him a “redneck prison rat.” Logan then slapped Jelly across the face, calling it payback for an earlier run-in at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Before Logan could hijack the show, Jelly retaliated — grabbing him by the throat and chokeslamming him through the desk to the crowd’s shock.

Jelly Roll then plugged WWE SummerSlam and finally managed to end the show.

Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul attacking Randy Orton and Jelly Roll on the tonight show 😭 pic.twitter.com/eTiw57BmrS — Tyler – Fan Account (@Taboy225) July 17, 2025

Ron Killings recently opened up about his WWE return and made it clear that he’s not finished with John Cena. After a short hiatus, Killings made his comeback in June by interfering in Cena and Logan Paul’s match at Money in the Bank, ultimately costing them the win. In a new interview with the Toronto Sun, Killings reflected on his return and hinted at what’s next.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On his return: “The outreach (is what I’ll remember the most from this recent stretch of my career). The outreach, the love. I think it was meant for me and it was meant for everybody. Through all social media, talking about over 100 million reactions of emotions and of unifying on one thing. So if anything, it shows that we all can come together on something. Regardless of what, how, when, where, boom, we all came together on something. So that was showing that good in humanity, man. That was great.”

On John Cena: “Oh, it ain’t over (between John Cena & I). He gotta’ turn back who he was. He hurt people’s heart. You just asked me the good stuff about him. He betrayed people…”

Speaking of Ron Killings, he caused a stir on social media after posting a blunt question – “Why is there a whole vagina on my timeline?”

He didn’t offer any context or clarification, instead choosing to retweet fans who were hyping up his upcoming single and White Album release.

If you’re curious about what prompted his post, feel free to investigate — but consider this your warning — proceed at your own risk.

R-Truth’s White Album is scheduled to drop in August.

Why is there a whole vagina on my timeline? 👀, — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) July 16, 2025

Brooks Jensen made a shocking return to WWE television on this week’s episode of EVOLVE, launching a surprise attack on EVOLVE Champion Jackson Drake.

Following Drake’s successful title defense against Lince Dorado, Jensen stormed the ring and blindsided the champion, leaving him laid out. After the brutal beatdown, Jensen held the EVOLVE Title high before disrespectfully tossing it onto Drake’s body.

This marked Jensen’s first appearance since being kicked out of The Culling by Izzi Dame on the June 3rd episode of NXT.

BROOKS JENSON HAS ARRIVED ON #WWEEVOLVE AND ATTACKED THE CHAM JACKSON DRAKE pic.twitter.com/phsO3wn6Ut — Sonya Bayley 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) July 17, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella uploaded her latest vlog, which you can check out below:

You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

And finally, Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart released a new YouTube video where they explore the “House of the Dead” located at 1322 Maple in Atchinson, Kansas. You can watch the video below: