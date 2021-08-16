There’s reportedly a concern within WWE that the SmackDown women’s championship matchup between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks might not happen at this Sunday’s SummerSlam in Las Vegas.

Both superstars missed this weekend’s WWE live events in Charlotte North Carolina and Colombia South Carolina due to “unforeseen circumstances,” with PW Insider adding that there’s a chance the highly-anticipated WrestleMania 37 matchup may not take place according to several sources within the company.

Banks returned from a temporary hiatus a few weeks ago to set up her rematch with Belair, where she claims she will once again become champion. Since her title victory Belair has had a successful defenses against Carmella and Banks longtime friend/rival, Bayley.

Stay tuned.