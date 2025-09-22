— WWE isn’t holding grudges against former talent working in TNA Wrestling, particularly now that the two companies have a formal working relationship.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE’s stance toward ex-Superstars in TNA is largely positive, with little to no bitterness. While some wrestlers naturally want to ensure they’re fairly compensated and not taken advantage of, WWE has shown a willingness to bring back former talent or sign them quickly when the timing is right.

The report notes, “There are naturally some that are like, okay, I want to just make sure I’m paid as a result of that. That way you’re not a mark for yourself. But you know, outside of Andrade being released for disciplinary reasons, I haven’t heard of anything like that. But they were very quick to sign the former Jakara Jackson. And I know that people in WWE still think highly of her and want to see what she does outside of WWE.”

This cooperative attitude stems from the multi-year partnership that began in early 2025, which opened the door for talent exchanges between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling.

— Cody Rhodes closed out WWE Wrestlepalooza on Saturday with a decisive win over Drew McIntyre, successfully retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship.

According to a report from Bodyslam.net, this outcome was a late change from the original booking plans. Initially, Randy Orton was supposed to interfere, inadvertently costing Cody the title and allowing McIntyre to win. The idea was to have Rhodes chase McIntyre for the championship while simultaneously building toward Orton’s eventual betrayal after Cody reclaimed the belt.

Instead, WWE went with a clean finish, with Rhodes defeating McIntyre outright. This result now paves the way for a fresh program between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins heading into Crown Jewel 2025.

— Triple H promised that WWE Wrestlepalooza would deliver plenty of surprises — and the biggest one came when The Undertaker announced Stephanie McMahon as the first inductee into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame.

While some fans weren’t overly excited about the news, The Undertaker took a moment to explain why McMahon deserved the honor.

In a video posted by WWE on Instagram, he said, “It’s an incredible moment, so well deserved. Her contributions to WWE are just too numerous to list. Stephanie has always been there — with a smile, an open ear, and ready to help others brainstorm ideas. She’s taken on nearly every role in the business and excelled at all of them.”