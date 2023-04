Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39 opened with John Cena returning to the ring for a loss to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Cena’s entrance included several Wish Kids who were invited to WrestleMania, marking the first time Wish Kids were incorporated into the actual WrestleMania event.

Make-A-Wish issued a press release today to tout their 40 year partnership with WWE. It was noted that 20 Wish Kids were brought to WrestleMania in Los Angeles. Besides granting their wishes to attend WrestleMania, the kids participated in a private meet & greet with Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor, Bayley, Carmella, Omos and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan. The kids were also inducted into the Circle of Champions, an exclusive group that honors the perseverance and toughness of Wish Kids.

WWE is also preparing to celebrate World Wish Day on April 29. The company has invited former Wish recipients and their family members to the April 24 RAW in Chicago. The Wish alumni will receive complimentary tickets to the show as honorary representatives of the Make-A-Wish partnership.

“WWE understands that the wishes they help to grant can provide children with critical illnesses with the strength and resilience they need to fight whatever challenges come their way,” said Make-A-Wish America President & CEO Leslie Motter. “This year’s WrestleMania is the latest example of the types of life-changing experiences that WWE provides to wish kids and their families on a regular basis.”

Below is the full press release issued today, along with footage of Cena’s WrestleMania 39 entrance:

