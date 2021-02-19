Japanese pro-wrestling star Maki Itoh recently interviewed with Fightful to discuss her participation in the AEW women’s eliminator tournament, and whether she will be doing more work with the promotion in the future. Highlights can be found below.

Says she still has goals in Tokyo Joshi-Pro:

“I‘ｍ still in the midst of becoming a true star, so the goal is to have matches that meet the fans’ expectations! I’m in a tag team with Miyu Yamashita right now, so I also want the Princess Tag Championship belts!”

How ecstatic she was to work the AEW tournament:

“I heard from the higher-ups in Tokyo Joshi. I took the news quite calmly; it was so abrupt that it didn’t seem real. First things first, I contacted my parents. They were elated, and that is when it finally hit me and made me happy.”

Whether she’ll be doing more work for them:

“Certainly! I’ve been keeping a lot of simps waiting, so I have to do my best so that I get to appear again!”

Whether she wants to join the Dark Order:

“It sounds interesting, so why not. But PAY ME BITCH!”

Comments on the buzz she has online:

“It hasn’t really hit me yet; right now it feels like just the internet is buzzing about Maki Itoh. If we go back to filling venues with crowds, if I get to be there in person, and if the roof blows off when I ask, ‘Who is he cutest in the world?’ and the fans respond with ‘Itoh-chaaaaaaaan!’, then I might cry from joy!”