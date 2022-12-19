Japanese star Maki Itoh recently spoke with WrestlingNews.Co about a wide range of topics, including whether WWE ever made her an offer, how she chooses to remain loyal to AEW, and what her goals are for 2023. Check out Itoh’s thoughts on the subject in the highlights below. It should be noted that Itoh’s responses were given through her English language translator.
Whether she ever received an offer from WWE:
No, nothing. The reason she became this popular is thanks to AEW. Whatever happens, even if WWE gives her a cheeky offer from nowhere, she would not accept it and she would stay right beside AEW all the way.
Her goals for 2023:
In Japan, she wants to get a title belt, obviously. She feels maybe a tag team title belt would be really nice, just about now. Where for America, she wants to go back to being on AEW television again. As you know, there is only so much time available on American TV and you can’t really leave much of an impact due to how much time you get to be on TV. She definitely wants to leave a big enough impact to where everyone will remember the name of Maki Itoh.