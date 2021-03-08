It was announced earlier today by AEW that Reba would no longer be tagging with Britt Baker on tonight’s Revolution Buy In show, with the Dentist teasing that she would find a replacement partner prior to her tag bout against Thunder Rosa and Riho.

Baker revealed her opponent to be Japanese star Maki Itoh, who recently competed in the AEW Women’s Eliminator tournament and is known for her incredible charisma and singing ability. Itoh and Baker would end up picking up the victory after Baker pinned Rosa.

The full Buy In show can be watched below.