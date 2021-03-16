Pro-wrestling star Maki Itoh took to Twitter following last night’s AEW Elevation premiere to announce that she will be returning to Japan before thanking the fans and the AEW locker room for treating her so well. She adds that the “next schedule” has not yet been released, with the indication being that she could return to AEW once again.

She writes, “I’m going back to Japan! I can only speak Makiglish but everyone was kind and I was very happy. Do you want to see me again? I’m sorry, the next schedule has not been decided. But I hope we can meet again! Thank you fuck you all.”

Itoh participated in the recent AEW women’s eliminator tournament, but made her official debut at the March 7th Revolution pay per view. Stay tuned.