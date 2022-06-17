Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Maki Itoh will make her debut for the promotion as part of their GCW Homecoming events.
The shows are on Saturday, August 13th and Sunday, August 14th at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Both events will air live on FITE TV. There’s no word yet on her opponents.
*HOMECOMING UPDATE!*
MAKI ITOH makes her GCW Debut during Homecoming Weekend at The Showboat in Atlantic City!
Tickets are on Sale NOW!
Homecoming Pt 1
August 13 – 8PMhttps://t.co/5vtNI8hLgf
Homecoming Pt 2
August 14 – 4PMhttps://t.co/LwHflNefuh
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/0816EGMspG
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 17, 2022