As noted, Japanese matches in the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament aired on the AEW YouTube channel this past Monday and one of those matches saw Ryo Mizunami defeat Maki Itoh in just over 11 minutes. The loss came as a surprise to many fans.

The popular Itoh spoke with Fightful Select after her AEW debut and said Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling officials informed her of her role in the tournament. She noted that she immediately contacted her parents to tell them the big news. She also said everything happened so quickly that it didn’t feel real.

Regarding her future with AEW, Itoh confirmed that she is open to working with the promotion. She specifically said she’s interested in joining The Dark Order… for a fee, noted the report. Itoh has had some Twitter interactions with Evil Uno, which have been a hit with fans.

Itoh also talked about the importance of social media when it comes to her growth. She mentioned that her experience in Japanese idol girl group LinQ helped prepare her for the performance aspect of pro wrestling.

