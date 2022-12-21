Japanese star Maki Itoh recently joined the Ten Count with host Steve Falls, where the AEW regular discussed the different opponents she hopes to get face down the line, which include the legendary Minor Suzuki and current reigning AEW All-Atlantic champion, Orange Cassidy. Check out why Itoh has these names on her list in the highlights below. It should be noted that the answers were given through her translator.

Says she wants to face Orange Cassidy or Minoru Suzuki:

Definitely, she wants to face Orange Cassidy. It’s one opponent she’d really like to go against in the future. Whether it’s Orange Cassidy or Minoru Suzuki, she doesn’t really see them as male opponents, she sees them as wrestlers. That’s what her state of mind is when she says she wants to fight these people.

On her mindset of choosing opponents:

She just thinks that these two people, these wrestlers are really interesting people to go against. There’s not really any female wrestlers that stand out who she really wants to go against right now.

