Malakai Black isn’t going anywhere.

Despite reports alluding to him leaving AEW following his loss to Adam Cole on the November 6 episode of AEW Dynamite, this does not appear to be the case.

The House of Black member himself surfaced on social media with a video addressing the rumors following the 11/6 AEW on TBS broadcast.

“I am not injured, nor am I retiring, nor am I leaving,” Black said. “I feel this happens every match I have.”

Black continued, “I dont understand how many times you’re gonna say these things and they not happen, and people are gonna still fall for that. I haven’t been injured in more than three years.”

Check out the complete video from Malakai Black’s Instagram page.