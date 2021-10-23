Tonight’s special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will feature the third meeting between Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black under the AEW umbrella, with Black leading the series 2-0.

Ahead of the trilogy Black took to Twitter and writes, “All men are capable of being corrupted. The signature you put down for your soul when you picked up that chair was dipped in blood, Rhodes. Tomorrow we dance with Devil one last time.”

Meanwhile Rhodes expressed his excitement to get another crack at Black following his attack on last night’s Rampage. He writes, “One more sleep – excited for tomorrow.”

Check it out below.

