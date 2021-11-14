According to PW Insider, AEW superstar Malakai Black and Eddie Kingston are both dealing with potential injuries following last night’s Full Gear pay per view from Minneapolis.

Both missed this morning’s Big Event convention in New York City, with the report stating that it was announced they would not be appearing due to said injuries from their matchups. Kingston put in a valiant effort against CM Punk, but was defeated after getting hit with Punk’s GTS finisher.

Meanwhile Black tagged with Andrade El Idolo in a losing effort to Cody Rhodes and PAC, who scored the winning pinfall on El Idolo after connecting with his Black Arrow splash from the top rope.

We’ll keep you updated on the condition of both Black and Kingston going forward, as nothing was mentioned in the post-show media scrum about either man’s injury being too serious.