Malakai Black is returning to a familiar identity following the end of his PROGRESS Men’s World Championship reign.

Black defended the title against Cara Noir at PROGRESS Wrestling’s September 27 event, a rematch from The Odyssey Tour earlier this month. After defeating Noir in their previous meeting, Black came up short this time around, ending his title reign after 21 days.

Following the match, Black took the microphone and announced that the Malakai Black name was being put aside in favor of Tommy End, the moniker he used for years prior to joining WWE.

Black later reinforced the announcement on social media.

“You guys have made your preference felt,” he wrote. “I’m Tommy End and I’m not going anywhere.”

The newly revived Tommy End persona is already scheduled to return to the ring, with End announced for PROGRESS Wrestling’s October 25 event.