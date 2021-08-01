AEW superstar Malakai Black recently went live on his Instagram channel to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, which included the former NXT champion’s thoughts on WWE releasing Bray Wyatt yesterday afternoon. Read what Black had to say about the Eater of Worlds in the highlights below. (Please credit Wrestling Headlines for transcription)

Says he believes Wyatt will be just fine:

I think he’ll be fine. He’s a very talented individual. Yep, it’s a shock. There’s been a lot of shocking releases including my own release in the last couple of months but it is what it is. We got to move forward. I understand that many of you are obviously very upset, very saddened by it. You have every right to voice that and you should voice that, but know that Bray is going to be absolutely fine.

Calls him an incredibly talented individual who he always wanted to work a program against:

Very very very talented individual, very unique mind. Always wanted to see myself versus him in some sort of program and we often talked about that too, which is cool.

You can listen to Black’s full comments in the tweet below. (Thanks to Jordan Knight for sharing)