AEW superstar Malakai Black was the latest guest on SHAK Wrestling to discuss the history of poison mist in the sport, where the former NXT champion named the Great Muta, Triple H, Gangrel, and Carlito as some of the most iconic wrestlers to utilize mist in their careers. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls the Great Muta’s mist and Triple H’s water mist iconic:

“Muta’s on top. Any other answer in terms of mists is a fraudulent answer. I’d say Hunter’s, Triple H’s entrance water mist after that because it’s such a characteristic of who he was with this entrance, obviously because of who he is and what he’s done.”

On Gangrel and Carlito:

“I would say Gangrel’s because it was a completely unique standout. And I say last, but like, it’s definitely not least because it’s difficult to fit that in, Carlito was the same as Gangrel because they added so much to what it is they were doing. It complimented their work. So I’d say those are tied, and they’re definitely not tied in a negative sense.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)