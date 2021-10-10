AEW superstar Malakai Black was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where the former NXT champion spoke about his segment with actress Rosario Dawson (Clerks II, The Mandalorian, Go Big Show) and how special it was to have that experience. Highlights are below.

On working with Rosario Dawson:

“She was ecstatic. She absolutely loved that. She had a great time backstage, had a great time on TV. Me and Cody really beat the sh*t out of each other. That definitely one of the hardest brawls I’ve ever had, as short as it was. Me and Cody, despite the interaction so far at this point being limited, every time we got physical, we got physical, and Rosario jumped right into that because I had to tuck my chin, but she came in and just cinched it in.”

How it was very cool for him to involved with an actress of that caliber:

“I was like, oh, okay, that’s what we’re doing today. But it’s the excitement of TV, and obviously, it’s new, but she did really well. And she was very thankful. She was very appreciative, and she had a great time. Her family had a great time. It’s always cool to be involved in wrestling. Especially in the United States, it’s so ingrained in the fabric of entertainment. It’s the reason I’m here from a whole different country, and so to be a part of someone that is high ranked as an actress, as Rosario Dawson, to have that interaction was an incredibly cool experience, absolutely.”

