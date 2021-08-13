During his interview with Pro Wrestling 4 Life AEW superstar Malakai Black spoke about whether a return to NXT was ever in the works after his WWE release, and how he doesn’t foresee himself returning to his former company. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would have enjoyed going back to NXT but is happy where he is in AEW:

Obviously, that’s not up for me to decide. The sentiment was there. The clarification didn’t come in. It was more a…we wanted to, but we couldn’t, and when we could, I had already made up my mind. For me, that part of me, personally, doesn’t have to be addressed anymore. It is what it is. I look fondly back on my time in WWE, but I currently really enjoy being in AEW. It’s a world of difference.

Says he doesn’t see himself going back to WWE:

I don’t see myself (going back to WWE). I’m not a spiritual person, but I do feel like things are meant to be in a certain way. It feels like my position (in AEW) feels right and correct. It feels like this is what it should have been all along. I feel very content where I am. It’s a better fit for me. That’s no shade towards WWE. I’m very thankful and happy that everything happened the way it did. Sure, I can find criticism and I’m sure people have a criticism of me. That’s fine. It’s a professional environment and a two-way street.

