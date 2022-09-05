Tonight’s AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view from Chicago featured the House of Black losing to the trio of Miro, Darby Allin, and Sting in the co-main event of the night. However, it is what happened afterwards that is grabbing everyone’s attention.

Faction leader Malakai Black apparently got to the top of the stage, blew a kiss to the crowd and took a bow. The trio also hugged as if the bout was their final one together.

This comes after Black asked for his release from the company, but was reportedly denied. Black himself had posted some cryptic messages on his social media channels indicating that he was very unhappy, and possibly even battling some mental health problems.

Fightful released a report earlier in the day that a top AEW star was planning on taking some time away from the company. It is not yet confirmed if Black was the star they were referring to but it was worth noting.

