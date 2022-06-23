Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Milwaukee featured Malakai Black taking on Penta Oscuro in singles-action, with the winner advancing to the fatal-four way matchup at Sunday’s Forbidden Door, which will crown the first ever AEW All Atlantic championship.

The bout was a competitive back-and-forth affair, but in the end Black would pick up the victory after connecting with his Black Mass finisher. He will now join Miro, PAC, and NJPW’s Tomohiro Ishii in the matchup.

UPDATED FORBIDDEN DOOR CARD:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Mystery Opponent (handpicked by Bryan Danielson)