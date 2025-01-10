Could Malakai Black be headed back to his Aleister Black persona in WWE?

Recent reports suggest so.

As we reported earlier this week, Malakai Black is expected to be done with AEW.

In an update, Dave Meltzer reported in this week’s issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com that there has been talk within the WWE creative team lately about ideas for a potential Aleister Black return.

“The word backstage was that he was gone [from AEW], although in trying to confirm it, nobody would say anything,” Meltzer wrote. “It’s been reported elsewhere, and one person close to the situation said they were confirming it to us but when we asked officially there was neither a confirmation nor a denial. Nobody expects him back.”

Meltzer added, “There was also talk from WWE that he was expected there when his contract expires. That’s been the case for a while, but evidently there has been talk in WWE creative about him of late.”

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Malakai Black (and/or Aleister Black) continue to surface.