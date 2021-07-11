During a recent Twitch stream AEW superstar Malakai Black (Tommy End) spoke about WWE’s non-compete clauses, and why he believes U.S. President Joe Biden is attempting to make a change to a flawed system. Black specifically points out that WWE is a unique company that sort of plays by their own rules. Highlights are below.

Says he understands why WWE would issue a non-compete clause but doesn’t think it needs to be 90 days:

“There is a middle ground. From a business point of view, I understand having a non-compete. As a person who works on TV, I understand that they want separation between you going from one place to another. I get that. Do I think it needs to be three months? No. That’s the standard contract. Obviously, with me, you guys know what happened.”

Thinks there does need to be a change and addresses President Joe Biden’s comments on the subject:

“Something definitely needs to change and maybe there needs to be better prior notice. One of the things that I don’t think is completely accurate is ‘hey, today we decided to do that and we’ll follow up on it.’ I think you need a little more notice, but it’s a different process. The WWE is not a normal company. They kind of make the rules themselves. That’s where I think [Joe] Biden is trying to make a change where they have all the pros and you have all the cons. I understand the need for change on multiple levels and I also understand that there needs to be a middle ground and that there needs to be spacing in between. They still pay you when you’re no longer working for them for the duration of your non-compete.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)