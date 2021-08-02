Last night one of the most popular indie promotions of all-time, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG), returned to action at LA’s Globe Theater for their first show since December 2019 entitled “Mystery Vortex.”

Making a surprise appearance at the event was AEW superstar Malakai Black (aka Tommy End), who worked many PWG shows prior to signing with WWE’s NXT brand back in 2016. Black assisted ROH star and current PWG champion Bandido, then later embraced with Bandido as well as ROH’s Brody King. He would tell the live crowd that he will be returning at PWG’s next event on September 26th.

Check out images of Black’s return below. Full results to the show here.

AWESOME MOMENT TO CLOSE OUT THE NIGHT. BANDIDO. BRODY KING AND MALAKAI BLACK ALL HUGGING IT OUT. pic.twitter.com/3TwE7JO4xL — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 2, 2021