Malakai Black is now a free agent.

Black’s contract with AEW officially expired on Sunday, February 9, 2025, and the company has since removed him from its roster page at AllEliteWrestling.com.

A former WWE NXT Champion, Black joined AEW in 2021 following his release from WWE, which was then under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Given his strong booking under Paul Levesque in NXT, WWE appears to be a likely destination for his next move.

During his time in AEW, Black engaged in notable rivalries with Cody Rhodes and Adam Copeland while leading The House of Black, a faction that included Brody King, Julia Hart, and Buddy Matthews. Since his departure, AEW has rebranded the group, with King and Matthews now going by “The Hounds of Hell,” retiring the House of Black name that was originally tied to Black’s persona.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)