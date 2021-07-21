During an appearance on The Squared Circle Pit Podcast, Malakai Black named the 50/50 nature of the WWE booking as his number one issue with how things were done. Here’s what he had to say:

That [joining AEW] was the immediate thought process. I was sick of it, even before everything went down. I loved my time in NXT, but I felt I did nothing of importance on the main roster. It was too much bipolar 50-50 booking, they would push me and pull me off TV.

Honestly, that’s [50-50 booking] the entire product right now. There’s nothing really consistent. Everything changes week to week, or is done to the point of beating it to death.