During a recent Twitch stream, Malakai Black spoke on being able to help Shawn Michaels put together his return match in Saudi Arabia. Here’s what he had to say:

Sitting down and helping Shawn Michaels put together parts of his match in Saudi Arabia and watching it on TV and they are using parts of things that I opted to do. Those are things where you feel like you’re on par with them.

Credit: Twitch. H/T 411Mania.