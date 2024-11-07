During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a strange occurrence took place at the end of the Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black match. It appeared that Black called for the finish.

Following the bout, he rejected a handshake, and instead hugged Adam Cole.

According to a report from Fightful Select, there was some speculation afterward that this could have been a “send off.”

The word making the rounds in AEW in recent months is that Black would be finishing up his commitments towards the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Back in 2022, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Black was under contract “for almost five years.” Black has denied this claim.

It is said that Black’s contract does include some option years.