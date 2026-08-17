Malakai Black remains a free agent following his WWE departure, but he has reportedly had contact with at least one wrestling promotion.

According to a new report, Black had preliminary discussions with Major League Wrestling several months ago. The talks are said to have taken place a couple of weeks after his WWE release.

Those familiar with the situation indicated that the conversations did not progress very far and no deal was reached. However, there was also said to be no falling out between the two sides.

Despite Black now being a free agent, talks with MLW have reportedly not resumed.

As for a potential return to AEW, sources within the company have indicated they have not heard anything suggesting Black is headed back to the promotion at this time.

Black previously wrestled for AEW from 2021 until his departure from the company in 2025. He later returned to WWE before once again becoming a free agent.

(H/T: Fightful Select)