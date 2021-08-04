AEW star Malakai Black made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star talked about WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Although it’s been reported that McMahon was never a fan of his, he dismissed that narrative. Black was released earlier this year due to budget cuts.

“At one point, you feel like you’ve thrown everything into the wall, which I did, and the rest is history. I’m very thankful for my time. I’m very thankful to Hunter. I’m very thankful to Vince. Since day one, Vince has always been very fond of me.

I’ve always had good conversations with him, but I definitely think that there was a moment where Vince was like, I don’t know what to do with this guy, and everytime I would say, ‘Why don’t we do this?’, he would say, ‘Yea, maybe, maybe, maybe.’ I think Vince was very keen on figuring it out himself, but I think he never did. I think that is what put the nail on the coffin.”