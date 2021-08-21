Malakai Black did an interview with Bleacher Report to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Picking his name:

“When I made the transition from point A to point B, I wanted to commit myself to something that was different but, at the same time, had enough recognizable traits that it was still in the same wheelhouse of what I have done before,” he said.



“I have always portrayed darker characters and my previous name was very ‘old testimony.’ I wanted to look at a name that was also referencing that but had different meanings. Malachi means messenger. He was a lesser prophet known in Hebrew.

“A lot of that character is based on European tribalism and paganism from around the time of Julius Caesar. There were a lot of Celtics in the lowlands who worshipped a deity called Cernunnos, and I based the mask and a lot of the dressing off of that symbolism. I find it fascinating. I had to do some digging and research to find something that would work in a similar fashion but still be something new.”