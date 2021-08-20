Malakai Black did an interview with Bleacher Report to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Having creative control:

“My creative input is almost 100 percent,” he said. “I will send my ideas to Tony [Khan], and he will either give his thoughts on it or sign off on it. The locker room itself is absolutely great. It’s a group of people who will fight tooth and nail to get things done. There is a huge amount of talent in that locker room. I feel that after 21 years of being in this business, I can help that new generation and younger kids who will inherit this business and help them discover themselves. I can ask them the questions that will allow them to start the thinking process to make themselves better.”

Signing with AEW: