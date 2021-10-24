AEW superstar Malakai Black issued a short statement on his Instagram earlier today commenting on his loss to Cody Rhodes on last night’s Dynamite on TNT. The House of Black leader, who had defeated Rhodes in two previous bouts, says that it was never about getting his shoulders pinned and that his goal was to destroy Rhodes’ world, which he feels like he accomplished.

Black writes, “The entire world is a graveyard, and if you think this was about putting my shoulders on the mat; you’re rudely mistaken. My job was to destroy you and your world. The entire world hates you, you’ve become the beast I set out to make you, and I was willing to sacrifice my blood for it. Enjoy the seeds I planted for months. House always wins. #HouseOfBlack.”

Check out the post below.