AEW Star Malakai Black Set For CCW Debut This Weekend TAMPA, FL — Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) is excited to announce the upcoming debut of MALAKAI BLACK. The All Elite Wrestling star and former WWE NXT Champion will be in action this Saturday, January 11, 2025, at CCW’s HAVOC & HAZE 9 at Magnanimous Brewing in Tampa, FL.



