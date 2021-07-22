AEW has announced on tonight’s Fyter Fest that top superstar Cody Rhodes will be taking on the companies newest signee, Malakai Black, at the August 4th Dynamite Homecoming special, which will see the promotion return to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville Florida, there home-base for the entirety of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Black made his AEW debut two weeks ago by attacking Rhodes and his coach Arn Anderson, with the American Nightmare calling out the former NXT champion on last week’s Fyter Fest night one, which lead to a pull-apart brawl.