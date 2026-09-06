Malakai Black wasted little time adding championship gold to his post-WWE run.

Black captured the PROGRESS World Championship at PROGRESS The Odyssey Tour on September 6, defeating Cara Noir in the main event to claim the title for the first time in his career.

The bout marked Black’s first match outside of Dark Arts since his WWE release in April. It was also his first appearance for PROGRESS Wrestling since 2017.

Black has plenty of history with the promotion. He won the Super Strong Style 16 tournament in 2017 and previously held the PROGRESS Tag Team Championship. Despite challenging for the company’s top prize in the past, however, the World Championship had always eluded him.

That changed on Sunday.

Black’s victory brought Cara Noir’s reign to an end after 126 days. Noir successfully defended the championship twice before dropping it to the returning Black.