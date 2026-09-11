Malakai Black and Xelina are heading to Dublin for OTT’s BlackEND event on October 24. The promotion included both wrestlers in its September 9 announcement and official ticket listing.

The show is scheduled for 19:00 local time at the Kilnamanagh venue on Treepark Road. OTT is advertising an all-ages event, with ticket prices listed from €29.93 to €71.35.

Renzo Rose, Nikki Storm, Big Damo, Matthew “Bullet” Smyth and Raven Creed are also advertised. The announcement does not name opponents for Black or Xelina, who previously wrestled in WWE as Zelina Vega.

OTT said meet-and-greet details would follow.

Black recently won the PROGRESS World Championship by defeating Cara Noir on September 6.

Sources: OTT’s announcement; Official BlackEND event and ticket listing.