Malcolm Bivens made an appearance on Black Announce Table to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about who he learned from in WWE NXT and named Samoa Joe, Shawn Michaels, and William Regal.

“From (Johnny) Gargano to Shawn (Michaels) to Triple H, the one thing, among many things, that I love about NXT is that there’s never been a situation where I would say the OGs or veterans, there’s never been a situation where someone has tried to give someone bad advice. Everyone wants to see everyone else succeed. If you succeed, they succeed, and we all succeed. Some people didn’t always see it that way. Everyone has been incredibly helpful. Samoa Joe, that was one guy where, when he first showed up in NXT, he would pull me aside and give me feedback after feedback. Little things, that I never thought of. Just the way I looked or how I said one word or putting emphasis on something. That was Joe. It’s one of those things when someone like Joe or Shawn or Regal gives you feedback, it’s for a reason and it’s priceless knowledge. It’s been incredibly helpful and great,” he said.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription