The legal case involving the man accused of stalking WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan has officially come to an end.

According to a report from Post Wrestling, a federal judge in the Middle District of Florida ruled Monday that Shawn Chan, the Canadian man arrested outside the WWE Performance Center in June 2025, was found not guilty by reason of insanity. As part of the ruling, Chan will be released into the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Chan, who is in his 40s, had been facing federal stalking charges that carried a potential prison sentence of up to five years.

Prosecutors alleged that Chan traveled from Canada to Florida in May 2025 and went to Morgan’s private residence. Court records stated that he searched the property for a spare key and attempted to enter through the front door. Security footage reportedly showed Chan picking up and holding a long air-rifle pellet gun that had been left on the home’s porch.

Although he never gained entry to the residence, authorities said Chan left behind a note claiming he was there for a “friendly visit.” The note reportedly included both his home address and phone number.

Just days later, Chan was spotted at the WWE Performance Center, where security personnel recognized him and alerted authorities, leading to his arrest.

The case remained active for approximately a year before reaching its conclusion this week. During the proceedings, two psychologists testified that Chan’s mental condition prevented him from understanding the wrongfulness of his actions. He was diagnosed with delusional disorder as well as adjustment disorder with depressed and anxious moods.

According to the findings presented in court, Chan believed he had a personal relationship with Morgan and claimed that he had known her previously, despite those assertions being described as delusional. Prior to Monday’s ruling, Chan waived his right to a jury trial.

Meanwhile, Morgan remains active on WWE television as the reigning Women’s World Champion. She is currently competing in the Queen of the Ring tournament and is scheduled to face Charlotte Flair in a semifinal match on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.