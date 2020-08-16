Man Arrested In Home Of WWE’s Sonya Deville On Kidnapping Charge

The Tampa Bay Times has reported that 24-year Phillip A. Thomas was arrested inside the home of WWE star Sonya Deville, with charges being that he was attempting to kidnap Deville after stalking her for months. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Thomas had been planning the abduction for quite some time, and was found with a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace.

Thomas parked his car around midnight at Idlewild Church off Dale Mabry Highway and Van Dyke Road in Lutz and walked to a home within the Promenade at Lake Park subdivision along Pine Hammock Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Thomas cut a hole in the patio screen and remained on the patio three to four hours while watching and listening through the windows. At 2:43 a.m., after the homeowner had gone to bed, Thomas entered the home through a sliding glass door, activating the alarm.

The homeowner looked out a window, spotted Thomas on the property and fled with a guest in a car. The homeowner called 911.

Thomas was still in the house when deputies arrived. He was carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace and other items and told deputies he was planning to take the homeowner hostage.

Thomas, listed on a jail booking sheet as an Applebee’s crew member, has been charged with aggravated stalking, armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, and criminal mischief. He was being held without bail.