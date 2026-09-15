Manabu Soya defeated KENTA in his N-1 VICTORY 2026 opener and made a point of saying the win came without Judgment Soya. Soya spoke in Pro Wrestling NOAH’s original backstage comments.

“I did it. This time it was Manabu Soya — my own strength. Last year there was that yellow Judgment Soya, but today I beat KENTA without borrowing Judgment Soya’s power.”

Soya said he intends to keep the promise he made with Yuki Iino.