Manabu Soya says he wants to beat KENTA on his own when N-1 VICTORY 2026 begins, although he has not completely ruled out another appearance by Judgment Soya. Soya discussed the opener in an original interview with Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Soya explained that the tournament presents a different challenge from his current tag-team run.

“This is singles competition. I cannot borrow Iino’s strength. I can only advance with my own strength, and I want us to reach the final from opposite blocks for a Passion MAX final.”

He then addressed his rematch with KENTA and the tactic that helped him win last year.

“This time I am thinking about going straight at him. I want to get the three-count over KENTA with Manabu Soya’s own power, without borrowing the power of Judgment Soya.”

Still, Soya left a small opening for the character’s return.

“There is perhaps a 40 percent chance that I might come as Judgment Soya again. It is psychological warfare, so I do not know how he will respond.”

He also said he wants to earn a direct singles victory over Kenoh during the tournament.